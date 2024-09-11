BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Meeting 'Anti-India' US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar

Rahul Gandhi met Ilhan Omar in the United States (On extreme right)

BJP leaders have severely criticized Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi following his meeting with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the United States. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya accused the Congress of working against the country.

"India's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi meets Ilhan Omar in the USA, a Pakistan-sponsored anti-India voice, a radical Islamist, and an advocate of independent Kashmir. Even Pakistani leaders would be more circumspect about being seen with such rabid elements. Congress is now openly working against India," Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

Another BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also criticised Rahul Gandhi.



"After spewing venom against Sikhs and running down India on foreign soil, now Rahul Gandhi meets and engages with anti-India Ilhan Omar - 1) Ilhan had introduced anti-India resolutions in US Congress 2) She has been against abrogation of Art 370 3) She violated India's sovereignty & visited PoK on a trip sponsored by Pakistan 4) She met Imran Khan & other such elements to discuss "Islamophobia" in India 5) She has been instrumental in peddling hatred against Hindus Why did Rahul Gandhi have to meet her? Why is he engaging with the most radical anti-India elements on every foreign trip? In BJP virodh - desh virodh is ok?," he posted on X.

Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Pro Pakistan Ilhan Omar in the United States of America has made it clear that - He endorses Pak apologists - He endorses Anti India elements Congress Party chooses to compromise with India's national security."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on a three-day visit to the United States, engaged with the Indian community, students, and US lawmakers. His trip began with meetings at the Rayburn House Office Building, hosted by Congressman Bradley James Sherman. Among the attendees were US Congress members Jonathan Jackson, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Barbara Lee, Shri Thanedar, Jesus G. "Chuy" Garcia, Ilhan Omar, Hank Johnson, and Jan Schakowsky.

Sources told ANI that Mr Gandhi also met US diplomat Donald Lu and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. He also met Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, on September 9 in Washington DC, ahead of Lu's visit to India and Bangladesh. He also interacted with Pramila Jayapal and officials from the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Mr Gandhi's visit to the US is his first since becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Following his arrival, Mr Gandhi said he is looking forward to engaging in meaningful discussions that will strengthen the bond between India and the US. In a Facebook post, he described his visit to Dallas as a great start.

"My interaction with students and faculty at the University of Texas was dynamic and engaging, with thoughtful discussions on politics, production, skill-respect in India, and the vital role of youth and women in shaping the future of our nations," he said. He also spoke about the importance of the Indian community and their role in bridging the two countries.

Chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, had already outlined the visit's activities, mentioning a full day in Dallas with events including the student discussion, a large community event with nearly 4,000 attendees, and a community dinner. Pitroda also noted upcoming meetings on Capitol Hill, at the National Press Club, with think tanks, and other engagements.

