Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Priyanka Gandhi Slam UP Government Over Violence During Nomination Filing

Voting for block panchayat chief polls will commence across Uttar Pradesh from 11 am on Saturday. (File)

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over incidents of violence during filing nomination for block president polls.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi shared a newspaper clipping detailing incidents of violence during filing nomination for block president polls in various parts of the state.

"In Uttar Pradesh, the name of 'violence' should be changed to 'masterstroke'," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of preventing a woman from filing nominations and misbehaving with her.

She also shared a video clip on her Twitter handle, in which people are misbehaving with a woman.

"A few years ago a rape victim raised her voice against a BJP MLA, an attempt was made to kill her along with her entire family. Today BJP crossed all limits to stop the nomination of a woman. Same government. Same behaviour," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

BSP chief Mayawati also targeted the BJP and said there is no law and order but "jungle raj" in the state.

"Even in the present BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, there is no law but jungle raj, under which innumerable violence in the panchayat elections is taking place and misbehaviour with a woman of Lakhimpur Kheri is also very shameful. Is this their rule of law and democracy? This is something to think about," said the BSP chief.

She further asked why the Dalit ministers of the Central and UP government are silent when Dalits' homes are being destroyed.

"And now like in Azamgarh district, in Barthara Khurd village of Chandauli district, Dalits' homes are destroyed and oppressed by the oppressors, is this their Dalit love? And the sad thing is that still the Dalit ministers of the Central and UP government are silent, why? This is very thought-provoking."

Violence was reported in different parts of the state during the nomination filing process for block president elections.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested one person for misbehaving with a woman candidate while she was filing her nomination for block president election in Lakhimpur Kheri district

A relative of a candidate contesting for block president elections in Bahraich district was murdered in the early hours on Friday. According to the police a case has been registered against four people including the BJP candidate for the Block Development Council elections.

BJP candidate Vandana Singh contesting for block president elections in Gorakhpur district was attacked when she reached Chargawan block to file her nomination papers on Thursday. Her supporters were also attacked and around two dozen people including Mrs Singh's husband Ranvijay Singh sustained injuries.

Mrs Singh has alleged that Samajwadi Party workers pelted stones and vandalised their vehicles and the police resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation.

A clash between the BJP workers and police took place in Basti during the nomination filing process of the block president election. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesters. Police vehicles were also vandalised during the violence.

In Sitapur, three people suffered critical injuries after a clash broke out between BJP and independent candidate supporters during the nomination filing. Four people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Five people were injured after violence broke out in Jaunpur between the supporters of two candidates on Wednesday night and several vehicles were vandalised too.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against the perpetrators and gave instructions to suspend the jurisdictional officer and station in-charge.

Charing the meeting of Team 9, the chief minister said, "Under no circumstances, any attempt to disrupt the law and order will be accepted. Police must act with extra vigilance and sensitivity. Strict action should be taken by confiscating the weapons of those demonstrating arms."

Voting for block panchayat chief polls will commence across Uttar Pradesh from 11 am on Saturday and conclude by 3 pm.

