Rahul Gandhi Congratulates MK Stalin For Becoming DMK Chief

Rahul Gandhi said he wished MK Stalin happiness and success (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated DMK president MK Stalin on his elevation to his party's top post.

"Congratulations to Shri MK Stalin on being elected President of the DMK. I wish him happiness & success as he begins a new chapter in his political journey. @mkstalin #DMKThalaivarStalin," Mr Gandhi said on Twitter.

Ms Banerjee also took to Twitter to greet the 65-year-old DMK leader.

"Congratulations and best wishes to @mkstalin for being elected President of the DMK @arivalayam," the TMC chief wrote on the micro-blogging site.

MDMK founder Vaiko also greeted Mr Stalin, wishing him many successes in his new post and a long life.

Mr Stalin was today elevated as the DMK president, making him the second leader after his late father M Karunanidhi to be elected to the top post of the Dravidian party in about 50 years.

At the party's General Council meeting held here, DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan said Mr Stalin was elected unopposed, as he was the sole candidate who had filed nomination for the party chief's post on August 26.