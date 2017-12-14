Rahul Gandhi Kerala Visit LIVE Updates: Congress President-Elect Visits Areas Affected By Cyclone Ockhi

Rahul Gandhi Kerala Visit LIVE Updates: Congress President-Elect Visits Areas Affected By Cyclone Ockhi

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Trivandrum to meet the families of fishermen affected by Cyclone Ockhi

Thiruvananthapuram:  Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi is in Kerala visiting the fishing villages of Poonthura and Vizhinjam which were adversely affected by Cyclone Ockhi. During the course of his Kerala visit, he will also go to Thaikkad and Palayam in Kerala and Chinnathurai in Tamil Nadu. Rahul Gandhi was earlier scheduled to visit the cyclone affected areas on 1st December. But after met officials' forecast of deteriorating weather condition, it was called off.

