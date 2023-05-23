Viral Video: Rahul Gandhi Hitches Truck Ride On Highway

Rahul Gandhi hitched a ride to Ambala during which he spoke to truck drivers about their work.

Highway drivers travelling from Delhi to Ambala were in for a surprise last night when they spotted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a truck driving past them.

Videos of Mr Gandhi seated in the co-driver's seat and waving at those driving past have gone viral.

Congress sources said the senior leader was travelling to Shimla to spend some time with his mother, who is visiting the Himachal Pradesh capital. On the way, he met truck drivers at a dhaba in Sonipat, Haryana, and decided to hitch a ride to Ambala during which he spoke to them about their work and hardships, the sources said.

The Congress' official handle pictures video of Mr Gandhi in the truck. "According to media reports, about 90 lakh drivers ply on Indian roads. They have their own problems. Rahul ji listened to their Mann Ki Baat," the party said in a swipe at the monthly radio address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Congress sources, this was an impromptu move by Mr Gandhi, unlike his public interactions in Bengaluru during the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Earlier this month, Mr Gandhi was seen hopping on to a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus and interacting with the women passengers to understand their vision for Karnataka.

Since the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, the Congress has been increasingly seen interacting with the people through public meetings.