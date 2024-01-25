Assam Case Against Rahul Gandhi Transferred To CID Amid Row Over Yatra

Two days after Assam Police registered a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his associates for a clash between Congress workers and cops, the case has been transferred to the specialised Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Assam police chief GP Singh has said in a post on X that the case has been transferred to the CID for a "thorough and in-depth investigation through a SIT". Mr Gandhi and other Congress leaders have been charged under nine sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy.

The swift transfer of the case to the CID comes amid a heated exchange between Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.