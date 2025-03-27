Rahul Gandhi "Has No Interest In Parliamentary System": BJP's Jagdambika Pal

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal has slammed Rahul Gandhi's claim of being denied a chance to speak in the Lok Sabha, saying the Congress leader is misleading the nation and has no interest in the parliamentary system.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Pal said, "Rahul Gandhi is misleading the country. No one can stop anyone from speaking in this House. He himself does not sit in the House. He does not speak on any bill and proposal. He has no interest in the parliamentary system. If Congress members can speak here, then why can't he (Rahul Gandhi) speak?"

On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the House.

"I don't know what is going on. I requested him to let me speak. This is no way to run the House. Speaker just left and he did not let me speak. He said something unsubstantiated about me. He adjourned the House, there was no need. It is a convention, LoP is given time to speak. Whenever I stand up, I am stopped from speaking," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

He said that in a democracy, there is a place for government and opposition, but here, "there is no place for opposition".

Rahul Gandhi said that he wanted to speak on the Maha Kumbh Mela and unemployment, but he was not allowed to speak.

"Prime Minister ji spoke on Maha Kumbh and I also wanted to speak on (Maha) Kumbh Mela. I wanted to say that Kumbh Mela was very good. I also wanted to speak on unemployment but I wasn't allowed. I don't know what the approach and thinking of the Speaker are, but the truth is we were not allowed," he added.

The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4.

