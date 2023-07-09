Rahul Gandhi Has A KTM 390 Bike. He Doesn't Ride It Because...

Rahul Gandhi was also seen learning the nuances of servicing a bike in the video.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today shared a video of his recent interaction with "super mechanics" at Delhi's Karol Bagh market. Mr Gandhi was seen learning the nuances of servicing a bike in the video shared on his YouTube channel. He was also seen trying his hands at repairing a bike.

"Namaskar, kaise hai aap (Hello, how are you)?" Rahul Gandhi greeted several passersby as he was seen walking through the market's narrow lanes. He also requested not to raise slogans when a person chanted, "Rahul Gandhi tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain (You keep fighting, we are with you)."

The 53-year-old, in the 12-minute-long video, also shared that he has a KTM 390 motorcycle but it was just parked unused. "I have a KTM390 but it's lying unused because my security people don't let me use it," he said.

"Someday" was his answer to a mechanic who asked him when would he get married. He also counter-questioned the mechanic - "When will you get married?"

"When I have enough earnings," he responded.

"To strengthen the automobile industry of India, there is a need to empower the mechanics of India," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi, terming his visit "the next pit shop of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'".

Rahul Gandhi has been meeting people and listening to their problems as an extension to his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that began in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022 and covered over 4,000 km before concluding in Srinagar on January 30, 2023.

Last month, he travelled from Washington to New York in a truck and engaged in a candid conversation with the driver that centred around the everyday lives of Indian-origin truck drivers in the US. The journey came days after he took a truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems of truck drivers.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about learning by listening to the voices of all sections of Indians, especially those who have not been able to narrate their stories of triumphs and travails, according to a statement issued by the Congress.