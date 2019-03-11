Rahul Gandhi Hands Over ''Chadar'' To Be Offered At Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot were also present at the event

Updated: March 11, 2019
New Delhi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today handed over a ''chadar'' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Urs in Ajmer commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and senior leader Salman Khurshid were present on the occasion.

Last week, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had also presented a ''chadar'' on behalf of Prime Minister Modi at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, on the occasion of 807th Urs.

