'Pained To Hear About Inhuman Crime': Rahul Gandhi On Bihar Rape

Rahul Gandhi sought justice in the Bihar rape case. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed deep pain over reports of gang rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Bihar and demanded severe punishment for those responsible for the crime.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by unknown men in Gaya district on Saturday.

"I am deeply pained to hear about this inhuman and cruel crime that has happened in Bihar. I pray that justice be done, it is appropriate, and the criminals responsible for it get severe punishment as soon as possible," he said in a Facebook post.