Rahul Gandhi Questioning LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi's Round 4 Of Questioning Today

Rahul Gandhi Questioning LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi was questioned thrice last week.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fourth time today in connection with the National Herald case.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned thrice last week and was summoned for the fourth round on Friday. However, he wrote to the central agency, requesting that it be deferred to Monday as he needed to be with his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is in hospital for Covid-related issues.

The first three rounds of Mr Gandhi's questioning had been turned by the Congress into a show of strength, with party leaders hitting the streets in the national capital and facing detentions.

Here are the updates on round 4 of Rahul Gandhi's Questioning:

Jun 20, 2022 11:42 (IST) Rahul Gandhi should know that ED is Enforcement Directorate, not 'Entitlement Demand'. Congress' demand of entitlement that we're from the first family and how are we being probed...The SC also told them they will have to face trial: BJP's Sambit Patra on #NationalHeraldCasepic.twitter.com/gOAlbDyKvJ - ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Jun 20, 2022 11:35 (IST) #WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, for questioning in the National Herald case. Today is the fourth day of his questioning by the agency. pic.twitter.com/4XHeiqf8Sr - ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022