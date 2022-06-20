Rahul Gandhi's Round 4 Of Questioning Today, Congress To Meet President

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate thrice last week

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fourth time today in connection with the National Herald case.

Mr Gandhi was questioned thrice last week and was summoned for the fourth round on Friday. However, he wrote to the central agency, requesting that it be deferred to Monday as he needed to be with his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is in hospital for Covid-related issues.

The first three rounds of Mr Gandhi's questioning had been turned by the Congress into a show of strength, with party leaders hitting the streets in the national capital and facing detentions.

The Opposition party has now decided to change its protest strategy. Congress leaders will now camp at Jantar Mantar -- Delhi's designated protest site. The party staged a protest at Jantar Mantar yesterday against the centre's new military recruitment scheme, Agnipath, which has sparked protests across the country.

Sources said the party has decided that large-scale detentions is preventing it from registering the protest effectively.

"Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protests against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme and against Modi Govt's vendetta politics targeting its leader Shri Rahul Gandhi, MP. A Congress delegation will also meet Hon'ble Rashtrapati in the evening," tweeted senior party leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh.

During its meeting with the President, Congress leaders will submit a memorandum on the entry of police personnel into the party headquarters. Party leader Ajay Maken told the media that they will also demand the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.

The Congress has alleged misbehaviour by policemen with party MPs during their protests. It has filed a complaint against Delhi Police for entering the party office at Akbar Road and attacking party workers.

Mr Gandhi is being questioned about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which runs the National Herald newspaper.

In a complaint in Delhi High Court, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to misappropriate funds.

