Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi today amid high drama as his party workers staged demonstrations against his questioning in a money laundering case in connection with the National Herald newspaper.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi and his counsel then went inside the ED office for the questioning, while Ms Gandhi came back to the party headquarters.