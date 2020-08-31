Rahul Gandhi, Congress Mourn Pranab Mukherjee

The Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, mourned the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was the man of all seasons for the Congress for decades before moving into the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2012. Citizen Mukherjee, as the former President called himself on his Twitter handle after leaving the country's top office, died this evening. The 84-year-old -- called by many the "Best Prime Minister India never had" -- had been in hospital since August 10 where he underwent a brain surgery and was found to be coronavirus-positive.

"With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," Rahul Gandhi tweeted minutes after Mr Mukherjee's death was announced by his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

The Congress tweeted its condolences for the leader, who was known to be the party's chief troubleshooter, problem solver and go-to person since the days of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"We are deeply pained by the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Former President of India & one of the tallest leaders of the Congress Party, Shri Pranab Mukherjee will always be remembered for his integrity & compassion. Our prayers are with his family, followers & the nation," the party's tweet read.

Mr Mukherjee, who rose to prominence as a minister in Indira Gandhi's cabinet, was known for his deep understanding of Indian politics, economic policies as well as strategic issues.

But after the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the man considered by many to be a candidate for the Prime Minister's post, had fallen out of favour with Rajiv Gandhi. Expelled In 1986, he formed his own party. But the falling out was brief and Mr Mukherjee rejoined the Congress six years later.

As the elder statesman of Indian politics, he had gained respect across the board and was conferred the Bharat Ratna award by the BJP-led government last year.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a series of photographs with Pranab Mukherjee.

The accompanying post read, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society".