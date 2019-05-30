Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Jagan Reddy On Becoming Andhra Chief Minister

Rahul Gandhi conveyed his best wishes Jagan Reddy and his new team of ministers in Andhra Pradesh. (FILE)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on being sworn in as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

"Congratulations to Jagan Reddyji on being sworn in as the CM of Andhra Pradesh. My best wishes to him, his new team of ministers and to all the people of the state," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Jagan Reddy, who led his YSR Congress Party to a thumping victory in the assembly elections, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor E S L Narasimhan in the presence of nearly 30,000 people.

He got a hero's welcome as he reached the venue in an open jeep with folded hands, with hundreds of party workers and supporters cheering as his convoy passed.

Only Mr Reddy took oath Thursday and his council of ministers is expected to be sworn in on June 7.

He is the second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh post its bifurcation.

The YSR Congress bagged 151 of the 175 seats in the state assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, handing out a huge blow to N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party.