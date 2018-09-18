Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi's Silence On Haryana Gang Rape 'Unacceptable'

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came as police failed to arrest the main accused even after six days

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the gang-rape of a 19-year-old exam topper in Haryana was "unacceptable", adding that it was shameful on the part of the government to leave the country's women unprotected and allow rapists to walk free.

He also said the country's head hung in shame as another of its daughters was brutally gang-raped.

India hangs its head in shame as another one of its daughters is brutally gang raped.



Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. Shame on a government that leaves India's women unprotected and afraid and allows rapists to walk free. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2018

The Congress chief's remarks came as the Haryana Police failed to arrest the main accused even after six days since the gang-rape of the woman was reported.

The rape survivor was kidnapped from a bus stop on Wednesday when she was on her way to a coaching class.

She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped in a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field, the police had said.