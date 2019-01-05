"PM Modi An Incompetent Man Who Listens To Nobody": Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of destroying India's growth story through notes ban and Goods and Services Tax.

All India | | Updated: January 05, 2019 22:14 IST
'PM Modi An Incompetent Man Who Listens To Nobody': Rahul Gandhi

Congress built the India growth story, Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. (File)


New Delhi: 

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over notes ban and Goods and Services Tax or GST, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dubbed him as an "incompetent man who listens to nobody".

The Congress president accused PM Modi of destroying India's growth story through these two measures.

"Congress built the India growth story. Modi has used demonetisation and the Gabbar Singh Tax to completely destroy it. He''s an incompetent man who listens to nobody," Mr Gandhi tweeted, citing a media report.

The report claimed that demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax were headed to look like bigger failures (than they actually are) due to flow of black money and tax evasion. 

