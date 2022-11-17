Watch: National Anthem Blooper, Rahul Gandhi On Stage, Complete Confusion

According to Twitter posts, what played out by mistake was the Nepali anthem.

A mix-up on the national anthem during Rahul Gandhi's “Bharat Jodo Yatra” has triggered criticism and derision from his critics, including the BJP.

In a video that is viral, the Congress leader asks for the “Rashtra Geet (national song)” on stage during a stop in Maharashtra and a different song in a different language plays out.

Many have also pointed out that it is the national anthem, not the song that he wanted (The national song is Vande Mataram).

“Now the rashtra geet will play,” Rahul Gandhi announced on the mic. Everyone on stage stands to attention.

When an unknown song starts playing, Rahul Gandhi looks surprised and gestures questioningly at a Congress leader, who calls out to the person apparently in charge of the music.

Finally, the national anthem played out, but someone had chosen the longer, five-para version.

So, someone shouted “Bharat Mata ki jai” while the anthem was still playing.

The song was stopped.

The BJP's national secretary was among those who shared the video on Twitter. "National song to unite India?" he asked in a dig at the Congress leader and the "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

A BJP leader in Tamil Nadu, Amar Prasad Reddy, shared the video with the question: “Rahul Gandhi, what is this?”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra as seen Rahul Gandhi stopping to participate in cultural events and even break into a dance with locals.

The campaign, which started in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7, will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20 as part of its 12-state journey.