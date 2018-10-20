Rahul Gandhi Begins Telangana Campaign, Attacks PM Modi, KCR

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address public meetings in Kamareddy and Hyderabad also.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi kicked off his party's election campaign in Telangana by targeting both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by accusing them both of indulging in corruption.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Bhainsa town in Adilabad district, Mr Gandhi promised to build 'new Telangana'. He added that Chief Minister KCR shattered the dreams of the new state and wasted five years.

He said it was only KCR's family, which "cornered" all the benefits and only Congress could build a Telangana, which is free from corruption and farmers' suicides.

The Congress chief alleged that KCR insulted BR Ambedkar by changing the name of an irrigation project in the state to Kaleshwaram and also resorting to corruption.

"This project was named after Ambedkar and was to be built at a cost of Rs. 38,000 crore but KCR has revised the cost to Rs. 1 lakh crore. Other irrigation projects were also redesigned to hike their cost," he said.

He promised that if voted to power Congress would implement the legislation brought by the UPA government, to protect the lands of farmers and tribals and return the lands which were forcibly acquired by the KCR government.

He claimed that the purpose of the legislation was to ensure that the lands of farmers were not acquired without their consent and if the lands are acquired with their consent they should be paid compensation.

Mr Gandhi said if voted to power Congress would waive all farm loans up to Rs. 2 lakh and pay Rs. 3,000 unemployment allowance to youth.

Mr Gandhi alleged that KCR failed to fulfill his promises to provide one job in each family, three acres of land to every Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe family, two bed-room houses for poor and drinking water to every household.

Clarifying Congress stand on PM Modi's charges that the party did nothing for the poor, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress pulled out many families out of poverty by brining MNREGA and providing right to food.