Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi In UP, Intensifies Hindu Vs Hindutva Attack

Rahul Gandhi was leading the Congress's march in Amethi.

Intensifying his Hindu vs Hindutva line of attack to counter the BJP's consolidation of the majority vote bank, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at PM Modi for his solo dip in the Ganga while inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. "A 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone in Ganga, while a Hindu bathes with crores of people," he said while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

Trying to position his party as one of "truthful" Hindus against PM Modi's "lying" Hindutva, he further drew a distinction between the two sides as love against hate, and non-violence against violence. He said that Mahatma Gandhi represented Hindus and his killer Nathuram Godse represents Hindutva.

Amid applause, he attacked PM Modi saying he claims to be Hindu but where has he protected the truth. Pointing to the prime minister's electoral promise of generating two crore jobs for the youth of the country, he asked the audience whether it was true or false, linking it again with Hindu and Hindutva. Stretching his analogy further, he said the prime minister had asked the people to bang utensils to get rid of Covid. "Hindu or Hindutva?" he asked the cheering audience.

"A Hindu spends his whole life walking on the path of truth. A Hindu never succumbs to his fear - he faces all his fears. He never lets his fear turn into anger, hatred. But a Hindutvawadi only uses lies to stay in power. Mahatma Gandhi ji said a Hindu's path is that of satyagraha," he said.

Rahul Gandhi was leading the Congress's march in Amethi, his former Lok Sabha constituency. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, his sister and the party's UP in charge, was by his side.