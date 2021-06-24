Rahul Gandhi At Gujarat Court To Record Statement In Defamation Case

Rahul Gandhi had made the comments at a public meeting in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived today at a magistrate's court in Gujarat's Surat to record his statement in a criminal defamation suit filed by a BJP MLA over his comments on the "Modi surname".

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Surat, AN Dave, had directed Rahul Gandhi to record his final statement in the case filed by the BJP MLA from Surat, Purnesh Modi, a week ago.

Hours before his court appearance, Mr Gandhi tweeted: "The whole secret of existence is to have no fear."

Purnesh Modi's complaint in April 2019 accuses the Congress MP of "defaming the entire Modi community" with his comments at a rally ahead of the national election.

Mr Gandhi had made the comments at a public meeting in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

"Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...how come they all have Modi as the common surname. How come all the thieves have Modi as a common surname," he had reportedly said in Kolar.

He was Congress president at the time; he quit in May after his party's defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi are fugitives who fled India while being investigated over loan fraud and financial irregularities.

Mr Gandhi had appeared before the court in October 2019 and had pleaded "not guilty". The Congress has called it a "false defamation case".