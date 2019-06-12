Rahul Gandhi Asks Party Workers To Provide Help As Gujarat Braces For Cyclone

Cyclonic storm "Vayu" has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD had said on Tuesday. Nearly three lakh people are being evacuated starting today as Cyclone Vayu is set to make landfall.

All India | | Updated: June 12, 2019 18:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi Asks Party Workers To Provide Help As Gujarat Braces For Cyclone

The IMD has issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat.


New Delhi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appealed to all party workers to be prepared to help out in areas that get affected by cyclone "Vayu", which is nearing the Gujarat coast.

Cyclonic storm "Vayu" has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD had said on Tuesday. Nearly three lakh people are being evacuated starting today as Cyclone Vayu is set to make landfall.

"Cyclone Vayu is nearing the Gujarat coast. I appeal to all Congress workers to be prepared to help out in all the areas that come in the cyclone's way. I pray for the security and well-being of all the people in the areas that will be affected by the cyclone," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The IMD has issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat which would receive widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy showers in isolated areas on June 13.

The entire coastline has been on high alert since yesterday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Cyclone VayuCongress president Rahul GandhiGujarat cyclone

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuAustralia vs PakistanWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleIndia vs New ZealandLive TVChild LabourAnantnagCyclone Vayu LiveSamsung M40Mi 9TBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................