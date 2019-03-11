"Do You Want Mahatma Gandhi's India Or Godse's India?" Asks Rahul Gandhi

The Congress Chief, at the meeting with booth workers in Delhi, attacked the BJP government and said Mahatama Gandhi was "fearless" and never demonstrated bitterness despite spending years in jail.

Updated: March 12, 2019 00:17 IST
Rahul Gandhi addressed party workers in Delhi today.


New Delhi: 

"Do you want Mahatama Gandhi's  India - where there is love, harmony - or Godse's India, where these is fear and hatred?" Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi asked today, a day after the Election Commission announced dates for national elections. 

The Congress Chief, at the meeting with booth workers in Delhi, attacked the BJP government and said Mahatama Gandhi was "fearless" and never demonstrated bitterness despite spending years in jail.

He mentioned Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse during his address to stress that BJP was spreading "fear" and "hatred" in the country. 

He also drew a comparison between Mahatama Gandhi and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar.

"Our leaders fought bravely against the British, yet they spread love and harmony. On the other hand, "Veer" Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to British," the Congress chief said. 

Veer Savarkar has been often praised by the BJP and the Shiv Sena in political speeches for his efforts in fight for India's freedom against the Britishers.  

Asserting that the Congress will be forming government at the centre this year, he slammed the Modi government over rising fuel prices, among other issues.  

He also reiterated Congress's commitment of minimum income guarantee for the poor. 

Mr Gandhi shared a video of the meet on Twitter where he can be seen claiming that, under Modi government, "unemployment is the highest in 45 years". 

"Five years ago, Chowkidar said he wanted to fight corruption. He said he wanted to make it a 'Congress-mukt Bharat'. Today, the slogan of 'Acche Din Aayenge' has changed to 'Chowkidar chor hai'," he said at meet. 

The national elections, to be held in seven phases, will be begin April 11. Congress has been trying to forge a grand alliance of the opposition parties against the BJP. 

