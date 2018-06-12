Rahul Gandhi's Court Date And Rally In Mumbai: Live Updates

Rahul Gandhi was welcomed in Mumbai upon his arrival.

09:05 (IST) On May 2, the magistrate court had asked Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 12. The court had that day heard arguments on Rahul Gandhi's application, seeking a detailed recording of evidence instead of a 'summary trial' (where only the summary of evidence is recorded by court), PTI reported.

09:01 (IST) The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by Rajesh Kunte, a local worker of the RSS.

08:56 (IST) Congress tweeted this morning that the party chief will be addressing booth workers later in the day. The party workers welcomed him with flowers.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mumbai this morning ahead of a hearing at a magistrate court in Bhiwandi, Thane, in a criminal defamation case filed against him for his alleged remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP.The case was filed against Mr Gandhi over his alleged statement at an election rally in March, 2014, where he linked the RSS to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. The court is likely to frame charges against the Congress chief in the defamation case, news agency PTI reported citing Narayan Iyer, a criminal lawyer from Bhiwandi appearing for Rahul Gandhi.Mr Gandhi will also address the Congress booth workers later in the day.