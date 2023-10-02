Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Amritsar, To Visit Golden Temple

His visit to Punjab comes at a time when there is tension between the Punjab Congress and AAP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at the Golden Temple here on Monday. The former Congress president landed at the airport here at 11:15 am.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said Mr Gandhi is on a personal visit to the city.

"Shri @RahulGandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let's respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit & meet him the next time. Satnaam Shri Waheguru," Mr Warring posted on X.

Mr Gandhi's visit to Punjab comes at a time when there is tension between the Punjab Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case.

Some of the party leaders are also opposed to the alliance with the AAP in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

