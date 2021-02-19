Rahul Gandhi Among Pallbearers For Congress Veteran Satish Sharma

Satish Sharma was a Gandhi family loyalist and was among those who mentored Rahul Gandhi in his early days in politics. He died in Goa at 73.

New Delhi:

The Congress paid tribute to Captain Satish Sharma, a veteran leader and former Union Minister, as his funeral was held in Delhi today.

The opposition party tweeted photos of Satish Sharma being taken for last rites, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as one of the pallbearers.

"I'm very sad to hear of the demise of Captain Satish Sharma. My love and condolences to his family & friends. We will miss him," Mr Gandhi had tweeted on Wednesday.

Captain Sharma was Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas from 1993 to 1996 in the Narasimha Rao-led Congress government.

The three-time Lok Sabha MP represented the Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies, which are Gandhi family strongholds. He was also a Rajya Sabha member for three terms.

He first became a member of Rajya Sabha in June 1986 and was later elected to the Lok Sabha from Amethi in 1991 after the death of Rajiv Gandhi.

He was also a professional commercial pilot.