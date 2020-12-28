Rahul Gandhi Abroad, Misses Congress Foundation Day, BJP Taunts Again

Rahul Gandhi was targeted earlier this year too over his foreign visit. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is abroad as the party celebrates its 136th Foundation Day at its state and district headquarters across the country today. The ex-party chief has come under attack over the timing of his foreign visit; the BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan questioned him this morning over his absence on a day that holds immense significance for the party.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days," top spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Sunday. His visit comes shortly after top party leaders met earlier this month, including those who have called for sweeping organizational changes over the poor electoral performance.

While Mr Gandhi told the leaders at the meet he is "ready to work for the party as all desire", sources have told NDTV he is firm on his decision on not returning as the party president.

This morning, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra avoided answering questions on brother Rahul while talking to the reporters.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was also not present when senior leader AK Antony hoisted the party flag in Delhi to mark the celebrations.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted this morning in Hindi: "Congress here is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day and Rahul Gandhi has disappeared."

"Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said today. News agency PTI had, on Sunday, quoted sources as saying that Mr Gandhi left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight in the morning.

Earlier this year, the BJP had targeted the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad and his mother Sonia after a foreign trip. In parliament, BJP MPs stressed they both "must get tested for coronavirus as they have just returned from Italy and may end up spreading it", stirring up such a commotion in Lok Sabha.

The BJP often targets Mr Gandhi over his foreign trips, especially with reference to Italy, home to his mother's family.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders, including Mr Gandhi, shared tweets on the party's foundation day.

"The Congress is committed to the welfare of the nation. Today, on the occasion of the the Foundation Day, we reiterate our commitment to truth and equality. Jai Hind," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi along with a video.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has asked all its state units to observe the party's foundation day on December 28 through various campaigns including organising ''Tiranga Yatras'' and running a social media campaign ''Selfie with Tiranga''.



