MPs Near Italy-Returned Rahul Gandhi May Catch Coronavirus: BJP Leader

Rahul Gandhi should get himself tested for coronavirus and inform parliament, the BJP leader said. (File)

Rahul Gandhi must get tested for coronavirus as he has just returned from Italy and may end up spreading it, a BJP MP said in parliament today.

Ramesh Bidhuri, a BJP MP from Delhi, said in Lok Sabha that "many people from Italy" had tested positive for the virus. He had made similar remarks yesterday after Rahul Gandhi's visit to violence-hit northeast Delhi yesterday, but in parliament, it was more than a dig at the former Congress president.

"Rahul Gandhi returned from Italy just six days ago, so he should be checked for coronavirus," Mr Bidhuri said in the house.

He said MPs were supposed to meet people. "MPs who sit with Rahul Gandhi may also catch the virus. Many from Italy have tested positive for coronavirus. He should get himself tested and inform parliament," said the BJP leader.

Earlier in the house, a member from Maharashtra had asked a question wearing a mask.

Mr Bidhuri had yesterday targeted the Congress MP saying he was touring the areas hit by rioting without taking virus precautions.

"Precautions must be taken...first you misguided people (on CAA)... your mother said people should be either this side or the other...first you instigate violence, than you go to show solidarity...before going there, I want to ask, you have come from Italy just six days back, have you taken screening test at the airport? Did you take precautions or you want to spread it (Coronavirus)?" Mr Bidhuri told news agency ANI.

Seventy-nine people have died because of the new coronavirus in Italy, with more than 2,500 confirmed cases since the outbreak began last month.

29 cases of coronavirus have been detected in India out of which 16 are Italian tourists.

2,981 people have died in China due to the virus.

The BJP often targets Mr Gandhi over his foreign trips.

Responding to the Congress leader's dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a post about giving up social media, Union Minister Babul Supriyo tweeted, "Brother, when you tweet from your holidays abroad, your network provider charges at least four times more for data usage...but 10 days/15 days international roaming packs are available...try availing that in your next trip...for your short stays in India, you may use normal data packs."