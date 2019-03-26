"Not Enough Focus On Joblessness," Raghuram Rajan Tells NDTV

India's lack of job creation, Raghuram Rajan agreed, mirrors the problem in the West.

Former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan said today that it was "worrying" that there was not enough focus in the country on joblessness, he said in an interview to NDTV on his new book "The Third Pillar".

Raghuram Rajan also suggested that the government should introspect on some of its decisions like the controversial notes ban.

"Enough time has now passed by for us to look back at demonetisation and ask what the learning has been from it? Did it work or not? And what were the positives and negatives... Self-examination is something that every government must do for better governance and efficiency," said the renowned economist.

On the question of lack of jobs, indicated by the data of the NSSO (National Sample Survey Office) recently, Mr Rajan said there was a need for credible data. "Given the kind of anxiety that exists, there is a need to convey to the world that our data is credible. India has had a good record with credible data and we need to convey that," he said.

India's lack of job creation, he agreed, mirrors the problem in the West. The key issue in India is lack of jobs, said Mr Rajan, who is now at the University of Chicago.

"There is a huge hunger for good jobs. Our job statistics have been poor for a long time. We need to improve collection of those statistics. We can't rely on the EPFO or other make-do versions. We need to collect better job data," Mr Rajan said.

