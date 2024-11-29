Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha Move To Discuss 'Atrocities On Hindus In Bangladesh'

Raghav Chadha demanded the house discuss the detention of ISKCON priest

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Friday gave a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss "atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmon Krishna Das."

"Under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Council of States (Rajya Sabha), I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following motion," Raghav Chadha stated in the notice to motion.

He further demanded that the house discuss and condemn the detention of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business listed for the day to discuss the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. Further, I demand that this house collectively discusses and condemns the detention of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das," he added.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on November 25. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody.

The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj met Vrajendra Nandan Das, Communication Director of ISKCON, in the national capital.

Manish Sisodia, a senior AAP leader, also expressed concern over the situation in Bangladesh following Chinmoy Das's arrest.

"Whatever is happening with ISKCON in Bangladesh is deeply worrying. ISKCON has delivered a message of love and harmony to the entire world--it cannot be a terrorist organisation. These people cannot be radical, and such allegations will not be accepted globally, let alone in India. I urge the Government of India to take all necessary action," Mr Sisodia said to reporters.

