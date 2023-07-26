Raghav Chadha Responds To BJP's Crow Pic Tweet: '...Aisa Kalyug Aaega'

In the photo tweeted by the BJP, Raghav Chadha was seen coming out of Parliament.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has reacted to a tweet from Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had a photo of Mr Chadha being attacked by a crow outside Parliament. The BJP did not give any context with the image if it's from the current monsoon session but just added a famous Hindi phrase, "jhooth bole kauwa kaate" (one should not speak lies else a crow will peck on you). In his reply, the AAP leader also used another popular phrase, accusing the BJP of telling lies.

The photo tweeted by the BJP is a collage of three photos that show Mr Chadha talking on phone while coming out of Parliament. A crow is seen in all photos and even swoops down to peck on the AAP leader's head, prompting him to duck.

As the tweet started gaining traction, Mr Chadha responded to it.

"Ramchandra keh gaye siya se aisa Kaljug aayega, hans chugega daana dunka kauwa moti khayega (Lord Ram told Sita that in Kalyug will bring such a calamity that the goose will eat the grains and the crow will eat the pearls)," he said in his tweet.

‘रामचन्द्र कह गए सिया से ऐसा कलयुग आएगा,

हंस चुगेगा दाना दुनका और कौवा मोती खाएगा'



This comes at a time when several opposition parties have given notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the Manipur issue that has impacted the proceedings of Parliament.

Mr Chadha, along with Congress' Ranjeet Ranjan and Rajeev Shukla, have proposed a similar notice in the Rajya Sabha, as per news agency ANI.

The opposition also tabled a no-confidence motion in Parliament on Wednesday against the BJP-led government at the Centre, which has been accepted by Speaker Om Birla. The speaker is yet to announce a date for the vote.