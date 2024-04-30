"Raghav Chadha In UK For Surgery, Could've Lost Eyesight": Delhi Minister

"I was told that it was quite serious," Mr Bharadwaj said on Raghav Chadha's surgery.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj shared an update on AAP MP Raghav Chadha's absence from election campaigns and said he is in the UK for an eye surgery.

"Raghav is in the UK to get treatment after he suffered a complication in his eyes. I was told that it was quite serious and if timely treatment was not given then there could've been a possibility of blindness," Mr Bharadwaj said.

"I wish him a speedy recovery and as soon as he's fine, he will come back to India and join the party's campaign," the minister added.

Despite being physically away for treatment, the AAP MP has responded on social media to developments within the party from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest to Sunita Kejriwal stepping into active politics with her roadshow in support of AAP candidates contesting in Delhi.

Mr Chadha reacted to allegations by the party that the Tihar jail authorities are denying Arvind Kejriwal insulin and other medicines for diabetes.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been a diabetic patient for many years. Kejriwal is on 54 units of insulin every day. It is being said that the administration in the jail is not giving him insulin," Mr Chadha said in a post from April 18 on X.

"This is extremely inhumane and against prison rules," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the Delhi Liquor Policy case in March. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on March 21. His former Deputy, Manish Sisodia, is jailed in the same case.

Meanwhile, AAP has announced that Mrs Kejriwal will be leading its Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital and other states which started with a roadshow to back AAP's East Delhi

In March, Mr Chadha and Parineeti Chopra - the two married in September- took part in the London India Forum 2024, hosted at the London School of Economics. The couple shared photos on their social media handles.