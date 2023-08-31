Raghav Chadha In Mumbai For INDIA Alliance, Meets Fiancee Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha went to pay a visit to fiancee Parineeti Chopra in Bandra's Mehboob Studio. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who arrived in Mumbai to attend the two-day INDIA alliance meeting, met his fiancée Parineeti Chopra.

The AAP leader on Wednesday left the hotel where the INDIA alliance meeting is expected to take place and went to pay a visit to fiancee Parineeti Chopra in Bandra's Mehboob Studio where the actress was filming a commercial.

Amidst their professional commitments, rumours are swirling that Raghav and Parineeti are expected to tie the knot by the end of this year. The couple, who got engaged on May 13, 2023, was recently spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Meanwhile, ahead of the third INDIA bloc meet in Mumbai, Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said that AAP has joined INDIA to prepare a blueprint for a better India.

The third meeting of the INDIA alliance will be held in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states. A new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched.

A total of 28 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance in Mumbai.

The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)