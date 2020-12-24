AAP's Raghav Chadha Alleges Office Vandalised: 'Delhi BJP Chief Led Mob'

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chaddha's office at the DJB headquarters was vandalised today, allegedly by BJP goons. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party said the BJP workers were holding a demonstration since morning outside the Jal Board office under the leadership of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

"Around 12.30 in the afternoon, BJP workers broke the doors and attacked the headquarters of Jal Board and raised slogans against the honorable Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP workers have also damaged the office of Vice President Raghav Chadha," AAP said in a Hindi statement.

Mr Chadha tweeted a video of the damaged area, showing broken doors and flowerpots and glass strewn on the floor.

BJP goons have attacked the @DelhiJalBoard headquarters. My entire office has been vandalized. Staff has been threatened. pic.twitter.com/iEwhaGBYRB — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 24, 2020

"First they house arrested CM @ArvindKejriwal. Then they attacked Dy CM @msisodia's residence. And now they attacked and vandalized @raghav_chadha office. What is BJP scared of?" AAP tweeted.