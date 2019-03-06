"Secret" Rafale Files Stolen, Illegal To Use Them: Centre To Top Court

Rafale deal controversy: "It is a criminal offence. We are objecting preliminary because secret documents can't be annexed with the petition. Review and perjury petitions must be dismissed," said the Attorney General.

Updated: March 06, 2019 13:36 IST
New Delhi: 

Documents linked to the Rafale deal have been stolen and petitioners are violating the Official Secrets Act by relying on classified documents, the government told the Supreme Court today as the court's notice was drawn to a newspaper report.

"These documents were stolen from the Defence  Ministry either by former or present employees. These are secret documents and can't be in the public domain," the Attorney General told the court, representing the central government.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi questioned what action the government had taken.

"We are investigating how these documents were stolen," said the centre.

"It is a criminal offence. We are objecting preliminary because secret documents can't be annexed with the petition. Review and perjury petitions must be dismissed," said the Attorney General.

