Ministers Meet To Get Briefed On Countering Opposition Over Rafale Deal

Sources said National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra made a detailed presentation on various aspects of the deal in the meeting, which lasted more than two-and-a-half hours.

All India | | Updated: September 05, 2018 20:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ministers Meet To Get Briefed On Countering Opposition Over Rafale Deal

Security brass highlighted the Rafale aircraft's capability which would strengthen the Indian Air Force

Mumbai: 

With the government under attack from the Opposition on the Rafale issue, top security brass on Wednesday briefed the Union Council of Ministers on the fighter aircraft deal with France in a bid to provide the leaders with facts to counter the allegations being levelled against it.

Sources said National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra made a detailed presentation on various aspects of the deal in the meeting, which lasted more than two-and-a-half hours.

The ministers were informed that it was a deal between two governments involving no private party, leaving little scope for corruption.

The security brass also highlighted the aircraft's capability which would strengthen the Indian Air Force and make the fighter jets an asset for it.

Opposition parties led by the Congress have been attacking the Modi government over the deal, alleging that it was struck at an exorbitant price and benefited an Indian businessman at the cost of the government-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The presentation in the meeting also underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to take all his allies, who are represented in the council of ministers, on board as the government works to counter the opposition on the issue with the Lok Sabha election being less than eight months away.

Separate presentations were also made on the government's ambitious 'Ayushman Bharat' mission, a health insurance cover for the poor, and 'Swachh Bharat' (clean India) project.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rafale DealRafaleNarendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Gutka ScamTeachers' Day 2018Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Virat Kohli Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesMushroom TeaHot DealsRafale DealGali Guleiyan Movie ReviewSection 377

................................ Advertisement ................................