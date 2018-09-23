Rafale Deal Updates: Arun Jaitley Slams Congress, Manish Tiwari Hits Back

Rafale Deal Controversy: Francois Hollande, ex-president of France, said the Reliance Defence was promoted as India partner by the Indian government.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 23, 2018 11:31 IST
Arun Jaitley said a controversy was sought to be created on the basis of Hollande's comments (File)

New Delhi: 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has expressed his views on the Rafale deal controversy that escalated after former French President Francois Hollande's comment, saying the truth can't have two versions. "A controversy is sought to be created on the basis of a statement made by the former French President Hollande, that the Reliance Defence 'partnership' with Dassault Aviation was entered at the suggestion of the Indian Government. In a subsequent statement the former President has sought to suggest that Reliance Defence emerged on the scene after the agreement with the Indian Government was entered into. He has, in a subsequent statement, said that he is 'not aware' if Government ever lobbied for Reliance Defence and that 'the partners chose themselves'. Truth cannot have two versions," Mr Jaitley wrote in a blog post today.

On Friday, French journal Mediapart quoted Francois Hollande as saying: "We did not have a say in this... the Indian government proposed this service group and Dassault negotiated with (Anil) Ambani group. We did not have a choice; we took the partner who was given to us."

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said in a blistering attack, saying PM Modi is silent on the controversy even as the former French president called PM Modi a thief.

Dismissing Rahul Gandhi's allegations, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that there was pressure for extraneous considerations and "bribe" for not finalising the Rafale deal during the UPA rule.

Here are the live updates on Rafale deal controversy:


Sep 23, 2018
11:22 (IST)
Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari reacted to Arun Jaitley's charges.
Sep 23, 2018
10:47 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi has made an absurd suggestion that the interest of Indian soldiers has been compromised with. By whom? The UPA which delayed the acquisition which would have added to the Military's combat ability or the NDA which expedited the same at a lower cost: Arun Jaitley
Sep 23, 2018
10:46 (IST)
The offset partner is selected entirely by the Dassault Aviation, the original equipment manufacturer, and neither the French Government and nor the Indian Government has any say in the matter: Arun Jaitley
Sep 23, 2018
10:44 (IST)
M/s. Reliance Industries Ltd., in February, 2012, had entered into an MoU with Dassault Aviation. This was reported by the PTI on 12.2.2012. This was at a stage when the contract relating to 126 Rafale aircrafts, of which 18 were to be manufactured in France and 108 in India, was at an advance stage of consideration by the UPA Government. Rahul Gandhi's misplaced criticism could equally apply to the 2012 MoU: Arun Jaitley
Sep 23, 2018
10:43 (IST)
No manufacturing is to be done in India. It is, therefore, erroneous for anybody to suggest that there is a 'partnership' in the supply of the 36 Rafale aircraft: Arun Jaitley
Sep 23, 2018
10:42 (IST)
The French Government has stated that the decision with regard to the offset contracts of Dassault Aviation are taken by the company and not the Government. Dassault Aviation itself has suggested that they have entered into multiple contracts with several public sector and private sector companies with regard to the offset contracts and the decision is entirely theirs: Arun Jaitley
Sep 23, 2018
10:39 (IST)
The French Government and M/s Dassault Aviation have categorically denied the correctness of the former President's first statement: Arun Jaitley says in his blog on Facebook
