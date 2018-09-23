"Truth Can't Have 2 Versions": Arun Jaitley Questions Hollande On Rafale

Rafale deal: Arun Jaitley has denied allegations made by Rahul Gandhi and Francois Hollande

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today questioned former French President Francois Hollande's hugely controversial statements on the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying "truth cannot have two versions". In a blog posted on Facebook, Mr Jaitley said Mr Hollande first said that the Indian government mandated industrialist Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as the domestic partner for Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

Suggesting a contradiction, the former French premier, Mr Jaitley wrote, later said that "he is 'not aware' if Government ever lobbied for Reliance Defence and that 'the partners chose themselves'."

Mr Jaitley's counter comes amid a major political firestorm over Mr Hollande's remarks that have bolstered opposition Congress's allegations of corruption in the acquisition of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

In an interview to a French journal on Friday, Mr Hollande said that France was given no choice on the Indian partner for manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

But the former president, when asked whether India had put pressure on Reliance and Dassault to work together, told news agency AFP that he was unaware and "only Dassault can comment on this".

This, Mr Jaitley, says "contradicts his first questionable statement which the French Government and Dassault have denied".

Dassault Aviation's Rafale is an advanced multirole combat jet that can perform both air superiority and ground attack missions

The finance minister also attacked Rahul Gandhi. "Public discourse is not a laughter challenge," he told news agency ANI. "Sometimes you hug people, wink at them, and then give wrong accusations against them 10 times. "Attacks in a democracy happen, but the language should be of civility."

In July, Mr Gandhi had walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat in parliament and hugged him suddenly during a no-confidence motion debate.

Arun Jaitley based his latest attack on Rahul Gandhi's party to a tweet that he claimed was posted by the Congress on August 31 that would place Mr Hollande's latest statement in a contradictory position. "The Congress Party's official handle on 31.8.2018 had carried the tweet of one of its leader 'It is evident that Anil Ambani bribed President Hollande through his actor-partner to get the Dassault partnership'," Arun Jaitley wrote.

Mr Jaitley, citing this tweet, questioned the credibility of the Congress's allegation on the Rafale deal. "...the Congress party to allege that a former president had been bribed by an Indian business group, and then use him as a primary witness, particularly when he is facing criticism for an alleged conflict of interest within his own country."

Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari tweeted Arun Jaitley has "got it wrong again".

Blog Min @arunjaitley has got it wrong again.Rafale Deal was finalised between @narendramodi & @fhollande .Bit convoluted by even Mr. Jaitley's usually stretched logic that @fholande would cut his nose to spite his face when he said that GOI presented it with a fait accompli - Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 23, 2018

The Indian Air Force is looking to add modern jets to its combat fleet in order to replace ageing Soviet-era aircraft and maintain a formidable force to counter threats. The Rafale, once inducted into the Air Force, will greatly enhance its firepower.