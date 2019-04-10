Setback For Government, Supreme Court To Examine 'Stolen' Rafale Papers

Rafale case: The centre had told Supreme Court that "stolen" papers were used as evidence by petitioners

The Supreme Court today dismissed preliminary objections by the government to considering documents "stolen" from the defence ministry as evidence in the Rafale fighter jet case.

This means classified documents sourced by the media without authorisation can be considered evidence and a basis for re-examining its December verdict. The court, in that verdict, had given a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government over the deal for Rafale fighter jets.

The top court's decision today is a huge win for free press at a time questions have been raised over strong-arm tactics to suppress the media.

Citing internal notes of the defence ministry, a series of reports published by The Hindu said the ministry had objected to "parallel negotiations" for the jets by the Prime Minister's Office. Pointing to the documents, a series of petitions called for a review of the verdict.

The centre had told the top court that the documents filed by the petitioners are "sensitive to national security", those who conspired in photocopying the papers have committed theft and put national security in jeopardy by leaking them to the public.

The court dismissed that argument.

Last month, the top court said the concept of confidentiality in documents has undergone a huge change since the Right To Information Act was put in place.

Petitioner Prashant Bhushan maintained that "if a document is relevant in deciding a fact, how it was obtained becomes irrelevant". Citing the US verdict on Pentagon papers leak, he said once documents are published, the government can no longer claim privilege.

N Ram, chairman of The Hindu Publishing Group, said that the documents were published in public interest, and the media group will fiercely protect its sources.

In its hearing last month, the Supreme Court said, "According to you (the centre), these documents affect national security and court should not interfere... we have to consider it under the RTI act". "In cases of corruption and human rights violations, even sensitive organisations have to disclose information under RTI," said the court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

In December, the top court had dismissed petitions alleging that the government had gone for an overpriced deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets to help Anil Ambani's rookie defence firm bag an offset contract with jet-maker Dassault Aviation. There was no reason to doubt the decision-making process of the government, the court had said.

A defence ministry internal document cited by The Hindu said "parallel discussions by the PMO have weakened the negotiating positions by the MoD and the negotiating team". In a report, The Hindu also said the deal became more expensive for India because of France's refusal to provide bank guarantees.

The Congress and other opposition parties claim that the Narendra Modi government reworked a UPA-era deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France's Dassault Aviation at a much higher price tag despite objections.

The centre has also been accused of overlooking state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to award the Rs 30,000-crore offset contract to industrialist Anil Ambani's Reliance Industries - a move that the opposition terms as crony capitalism.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.

