Election Panel Should Act: Vasundhara Raje On Sharad Yadav's Body-Shaming

"Is this the sort of example he(Sharad Yadav) wants to set for youngsters?" Vasundhara Raje said.

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje today expressed shock at Bihar politician Sharad Yadav's comments body-shaming her at an election rally and said the Election Commission must act.

"I am shocked. I feel insulted. He has insulted women. I think to set an example, it is very important that the Election Commission takes cognizance," Vasundhara Raje told reporters on Friday, after casting her vote for the Rajasthan election at a pink voting booth exclusively for women.

"Is this the sort of example he wants to set for youngsters? Congress and its allies should be restrained in their language," the Chief Minister said angrily.

The BJP in Rajasthan has complained to the Election Commission after Mr Yadav's outrageous comments last Friday in Alwar.

"Vasundhara ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain (let Vasundhara relax, she is tired)," Mr Yadav, a former union minister, remarked, making a comment on her weight.

Bihar politician Sharad Yadav is a repeat offender on sexist comments. (File)

This morning, he tried to defend himself saying it was a "joke" and that he had "old relations" with Ms Raje. "I said it as a joke. I've old relations with her. It wasn't derogatory in any way. I had no intentions of hurting her. When I met her, I told her then also that you're gaining weight," Mr Yadav, 73, told news agency ANI.

Mr Yadav, who quit Bihar's ruling Janata Dal United over differences with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last year, is a repeat offender on sexist comments.

Rajasthan is voting today for a new 200-member assembly. Mr Yadav was campaigning for candidates of his Loktantrik Janata Dal.

