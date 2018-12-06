Sharad Yadav Again. Body-Shames Vasundhara Raje At Rally In Rajasthan

Sharad Yadav had quit Bihar's ruling Janata Dal United over differences.

Bihar politician Sharad Yadav has been caught making an outrageous comment on Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje while campaigning in the state.

Sharad Yadav, who is prone to controversies over misogynistic and sexist comments, was campaigning in Alwar for the elections on Friday when he took a swipe at Vasundhara Raje and body-shamed her.

"Vasundhra ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain (let Vasundhara relax, she is tired)," Mr Yadav, a former union minister, remarked, making a comment on her weight.

Mr Yadav, who quit Bihar's ruling Janata Dal United over differences with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last year, is a repeat offender on sexist comments.

Last year, Sharad Yadav, a senior leader of Bihar's ruling party, made a strange connection between the "honour of a vote and a daughter's honour".

He said: "The integrity of a vote is bigger than the integrity of a daughter. If a daughter loses honour, the village loses its honour. But if a vote is sold, the nation will lose its honour."

In 2015 in parliament, Mr Yadav, while participating in a discussion, went off on a tangent and started describing the beauty of "saanvli (dusky)" South Indian women.

Rajasthan votes tomorrow for a new 200-member assembly. Mr Yadav, a veteran politician known for his humour, was campaigning for candidates of his Loktantrik Janata Dal.

