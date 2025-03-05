Pune-Hatia Express Passenger Claims He Was "Touched, Kissed" By Another Man

A man was harassed, touched and kissed by another man while he was asleep on a train. The incident occurred on the Pune-Hatia Express, according to Nirmal Mishra, who shared two videos explaining what he was subjected to during the journey.

In his post on Instagram, Mr Mishra claimed a "33 yrs old man from Chhattisgarh (not Bihar)" harassed him while he was sleeping. "Grabbed my @ss, touched me inappropriately, and kissed me while I was sleeping," he added.

The video began with Mr Mishra yelling at a man, claiming he touched and kissed him. When confronted, the man allegedly said he "liked it."

The accused kept staring at the camera "shamelessly", while his wife continued defending him.

Mr Mishra rotated his camera around to show others watching on.

He kept yelling that everyone would have done something if it were a woman in his place.

The video then showed Mr Mishra dragging the man out of his seat while his wife tried to protect him. She begged Mr Mishra to forgive her husband.

Watch the first video here:

In another video, Mr Mishra is shown thrashing the man and threatening him to hand him over to the police. The wife continued pleading to forgive her husband.

He expressed disappointment that no one supported him and that the RPF also "dismissed" the incident because they "were the same gender."

Mr Mishra added that the crowd defended the accused because he was travelling with his wife.

"This is the reality," he said, before adding that "if even boys are not safe on the trains, how can we expect females to be safe?"

On social media, though, people lauded Mr Mishra for coming forward and calling the harasser out.

A person said, "This is so sad. Look at him shamelessly staring at the camera! These people do not deserve to roam freely."

Another added, "Sometimes it's important to take matters into your own hand."

"Such a shameless man standing there like nothing happened no remorse or whatsoever and his wife in such a helpless situation.. kudos to you for standing for your rights," read another comment.

Earlier, a video of a man travelling without reservation and arguing over a reserved seat with another passenger on a train went viral.

The man with the reserved seat reminded him that people booked tickets in advance to travel in comfort.