"No Tickets? No Problem": IndiGo Pilot Turns Flight Into Coldplay Concert

It was a sky full of stars for passengers aboard the IndiGo flight from Pune to Ahmedabad. Moments before take-off, Captain Pradeep Krishnan asked hundreds of people on their way to Gujarat, "How many of you are going to the Coldplay concert?" The cabin erupted with cheers before he cheekily added, "How many of you have two extra tickets?"

He shared the special moment on his Instagram handle, with a text overlay reading, "No Coldplay tickets? No problem. We'll have our own concert in the skies." The passengers recreated Coldplay's famous A Sky Full of Stars moment by switching on their phone flashlights, turning the dimmed cabin into a glowing celebration at 7 am. The pilot wrote, "What an incredible group of passengers! So much energy at 7 am - wow!"

The video quickly went viral, and people reacted with excitement.

A user commented, "Looks like your private air Coldplay show."

"A plane full of stars," read a comment.

Someone wrote, "Everybody must appreciate this side of IndiGo too."

A user joked, "What an incredible way to get tickets for Coldplay."

Coldplay delivered their biggest-ever concerts in Ahmedabad this week at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wrapping up the India leg of their Music of the Spheres tour. Frontman Chris Martin - joined by Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey - led the two-night spectacle, a visual and musical treat for fans.

Over 1.34 lakh fans gathered to enjoy the performance, making it the highest-attended music concert in Asia in the 21st century. Chris Martin expressed his gratitude to the audience in Hindi, saying, "Dhanyawaad pyaare doston" (Thank you, dear friends), and even wished the crowd a Happy Republic Day.

The concert was also streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar after tickets sold out in minutes. The India leg of Coldplay's tour concluded on a high note. The British band will next perform in Hong Kong and South Korea in April.