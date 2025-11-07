'Quality, Not Quantity': Goa Tourism Body On Criticism Over Tourist Numbers

Responding to a recent opinion piece that pointed to the decline in tourist footfall in Goa since pre-Covid levels, the state's Department of Tourism has issued a strongly worded response, asserting that “Goa's story today is not one of decline, but of transformation, one grounded in measurable growth, policy innovation, and renewed visitor confidence”. Emphasising ‘Regenerative Tourism' as the state's new approach to enhancing its tourism appeal, it said, “The state is redefining its visitor experience through meaningful, sustainable, and community-led initiatives that preserve Goa's natural beauty while enriching local livelihood”, adding that it is focusing on diversifying experiences, strengthening connectivity, and encouraging responsible travel practices that protect the state's cultural and ecological heritage.

'Sustained Growth'

Countering claims that tourist numbers in Goa have fallen drastically, the department has stated that the coastal state continues to record steady and consistent growth in tourism arrivals, reflecting the state's strengthened position as India's premier destination for leisure, culture, and experiential travel. In 2024, it says, Goa welcomed 10.4 million visitors, marking a 20.64% growth over the previous year. Domestic arrivals crossed 9.9 million, reflecting a sharp 21.6% rise, while foreign arrivals grew modestly by 3.36%, a realistic figure amid ongoing geopolitical instabilities such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and regional tensions in West Asia that continue to affect international travel patterns worldwide.

According to government records, as of September 2025, Goa had welcomed 7.63 million tourists, including 3.36 lakh foreign visitors, indicating a robust tourism momentum ahead of the winter season. Charter flight data, too, points to renewed confidence from international markets. Between January and September 2025, Goa received 146 charter flights carrying 29,222 foreign tourists (84 flights via Dabolim bringing 15,635 tourists and 62 flights via Mopa bringing 13,587 tourists), compared to 266 flights with 58,680 tourists in 2024, a significant year-on-year recovery considering global aviation constraints.

New Campaigns

‘Regenerative Tourism' focuses on quality over quantity, ensuring meaningful engagement between visitors, communities, and the environment, the department stated. Under this, it has introduced new and experiential campaigns such as ‘Feels Like Goa' launched to showcase the state's cultural and natural diversity, from serene hinterlands to lively coastal experiences. Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Scheme, encouraging local entrepreneurship, especially among women, and providing tourists with authentic Goan living experiences rooted in local hospitality, heritage walks, food trails, wellness circuits, and spiritual experiences like the Ekadasha Teertha Circuits and hinterland trails are all part of this strategy, aimed at ensuring that Goa can look beyond seasonal beach tourism and re-establish itself as a year-round experiential destination. “The state is consciously shifting focus from volume-driven mass tourism to value-driven regenerative tourism,” the department stated.

Connectivity

“The Manohar International Airport at Mopa has already begun receiving charter and scheduled flights from key markets, complementing operations at Dabolim Airport. Together, the two airports provide Goa with unparalleled connectivity for both leisure and business travellers. Additionally, the Department of Tourism has intensified partnerships with charter operators, airlines, and overseas tourism boards to enhance route viability and promote Goa as a year-round destination. The charter flight segment, a key driver of foreign tourism, has also shown notable progress, and the steady inflow is expected to rise further with the upcoming charters from Manchester and London, reflecting renewed international confidence in Goa as a preferred long-haul destination. The forthcoming season will see expanded operations from across nations, marking a steady rebound in global interest,” the department said. The government is also upgrading tourism infrastructure through a holistic model, which includes the Mega Tourism Infrastructure Plan, which has projects such as the digital museum, town squares, Unity Mall, the Hop-on Hop-off bus circuit to enhance last-mile connectivity, heritage and culinary trails, and a renewed emphasis on inclusive tourism, ensuring accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Stressing that Goa's essence has always been its spirit of balance, the department said that its charm lies not in “imitation of global destinations” but in “its own rhythm: vibrant festivals, living villages, performing arts, music traditions, and culinary diversity”. “While comparisons with destinations like Bali or Phuket are common, such metrics fail to capture Goa's distinct identity as a living culture, not a manufactured resort economy. The state's goal is not to replicate others' models but to set a new benchmark for regenerative and culturally rooted tourism in India. The smallest state of India, Goa, is often compared with entire countries. Is such a comparison truly justified?” the department stated.