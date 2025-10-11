Qualcomm Chief To NDTV On Company's Plans In India, AI And 6G

The Indian telecom story is one which has seen amazing opportunities in the last few years. From 2G to 3G, 4G and 5G, what does the future hold? Behind all the technology is another story of hard work, design and manufacturing - and that's where the tech company Qualcomm comes into the Indian picture.

Qualcomm President Cristiano R Amon in an interview with NDTV's Vishnu Som said 6G is the connectivity for the age of AI (artificial intelligence).

"We started with 2G... 3G was about connecting to the Internet, 4G was about broadband and making the phone into a computer, 5G was about making sure that everyone could have unlimited data rates... 6G is the connectivity for the age of AI," Amon said.

What 6G is going to do, he said, besides providing faster and cheaper communication, is to deploy "sensing networks" which is going to be incredibly important for the age of AI.

"We are now in the era of networks that understand the context of communications and a lot of data is going to be important for AI. That leads into this whole conversation about how AI is evolving and I think communications is going to evolve as well and that's what 6G is all about," the Qualcomm chief said.

To a question about how AI services that people commonly use today will evolve in the next five years, he said it's definitely going to be faster five years from now.

"I think some of the revolutions are about to start right now. When you think about the history of computers, I can probably bet the computer that you use the most is your smartphone and is your inseparable device. What's happening is AI gets developed in a data centre and gets into commercial applications... That's going to be in your phone, on your PC, in your car, in your future smart device," Amon said.

"We're starting to see how AI is fundamentally changing those computers because one of the many capabilities of AI is to understand us. We don't have to learn how to use the computer anymore. The AI understands what we say, understands what we write, understands what we see. I think we're starting to see the beginning of what we call agentic experience, agents that are going to be the new apps. We're going to see that happen in all the devices," he said.

On India

Amon said it is all about "100 per cent empowerment", referring to India's technological base that common people use, such as UPI.

"It's well understood, if you empower people with connectivity, with computing, with access to knowledge via the internet, you create economic activity. You create opportunity. I think we have seen that. We have seen the transformation, I would dare to say, in the transformation of India to where India is today and where India is going, in the connectivity and smartphones and the mobile Internet. It was one important component among many others," Amon told NDTV.

"I think the same needs to be applied when we think about AI. We should be working very hard to democratise this technology and make sure that everyone has access to it..."

The Qualcomm chief said he was "very privileged to have a great conversation" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I'm always inspired by the Prime Minister. It's my third meeting I had with him. But what is interesting about this meeting in particular is the vision for India in the India AI Mission and the India Semiconductor Mission. There is a great intersection with Qualcomm. Look, we have been in India for two decades. There's so many things we have been doing in India. We're very proud of our partnerships here in all of the sectors from automotive to PC to smartphone," he said.