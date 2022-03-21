Delhi-Doha Flight Diverted To Karachi Due To Technical Reasons: Report

The Qatar Airways flight QR579 is carrying over 100 passengers (Representational)

A Qatar Airways flight going from Delhi to Doha flight has been diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to technical reasons, news agency ANI reported. The flight - QR579 - is carrying over 100 passengers.

A cardiologist tweeted to complain about the situation. "What is the status of QR579 - Delhi-Doha, diverted to Karachi? No information being offered, no food or water being offered to passengers. Customer care is clueless. Please help," Dr Sameer Gupta tweeted.

In a video message, a passenger, Ramesh Raliya, said many have connecting flights from Doha, but they haven't got any information about when the aircraft would take-off from Karachi.

The aircraft took off from Delhi at 3:50 am on Monday and landed at Karachi at 5:30 am, Mr Raliya said.

"After landing, they made everyone to deboard and wait at the airport. It's 9 am now," the passenger said in the video message. "They haven't told us when the flight would take off. There are women and children, and many people have to take connecting flights from Doha," he said.