This Air Carrier Is Ranked World's Best Airlines For 2025

For the second year running, Qatar Airways has won the World's Best Airline title at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Singapore Airlines came second and Cathay Pacific was third, according to the UK-based consultancy, which runs the aviation review website.

This is the 9th time the Qatari national carrier has won the coveted honour in the 26-year history of the awards, known as the "Oscars of the aviation industry."

Qatar Airways was also named the Best Airline in the Middle East, the Best Business Class in the World, and the Best Business Class Airline Lounge at the ceremony held at Paris Air Show's Air and Space Museum in the stunning Art Deco Hall of Eight Columns at Le Bourget airport.

"This recognition is much more than an award; it is a celebration of the passion, accuracy, and purpose that define who we are as an airline," Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, said.

Qatar Airways remains the champion of the skies as Airline of the Year, for a record 9th time. #ParisAirshow#QatarAirways #Skytrax2025 pic.twitter.com/v07cugFVhT — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) June 17, 2025

"Being continuously recognised as a 5-Star Airline further underscores our mission: to set new benchmarks for the industry and to ensure that our passengers feel genuinely cared for, valued and inspired to return," he said.

These awards are a tribute to the trust of millions of travellers who choose us every year and a clear validation of our vision to shape the future of air travel, he said.

Founded in 1993, Qatar Airways last month announced it would place a landmark order with Boeing for up to 210 widebody aircraft, including 130 Dreamliners and 30 777-9s, per CNN.

Dubai's Emirates came in 4th place, followed by ANA All Nippon Airways, Turkish Airlines, Korean Air, Air France, and Japan Airlines. China's Hainan Airlines was 10th in the 2025 Skytrax airline awards.

Singapore Airlines, which has won the World's Best Airline award five times, came in second this year and was also recognised as the Best Airline in Asia, World's Best Cabin Crew, and World's Best First Class.

Other noteworthy airlines that made it into the world's top 20 include Swiss International Air Lines, British Airways, Qantas, Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, Air Canada, STARLUX Airlines, EVA Air, Saudia, and Iberia.