Qatar Airways Defends Crew After Couple Forced To Sit Next To Dead Body On 14-Hour Flight

Qatar Airways has defended the decision to leave a couple sitting next to a dead passenger on a 14-hour flight, saying that its crew "acted quickly, appropriately and professionally". In a statement to the BBC, the airline said that an internal review found that the crew's handling of the woman's death was "in line with the training and industry standard practice." It also stated that they have offered support and compensation to the family of the deceased and other passengers who were "directly affected" by the incident.

"Passengers were accommodated to other seats, and a crew member was sitting at all times with the deceased passenger for the duration of the flight until landing in Doha," Qatar Airways told the outlet.

"It is an unfortunate reality that unexpected deaths do sometimes occur on board aircraft across the aviation industry and our crew are highly trained to deal with these situations with as much respect and dignity as possible," the statement added.

The airline issued the statement after the couple told Australia's Channel Nine that they were traumatised by the experience on the Melbourne to Doha flight. Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin said that the cabin crew had placed the dead woman, covered in blankets, next to Mr Ring for the last four hours of a 14-hour flight.

Speaking to the outlet, Mr Ring recalled that the airline asked him to move over and then place the lady in the seat he was in. He said another passenger invited his wife to sit beside her across the aisle, however, he said that the plane's staff did not offer to move him elsewhere even though there were vacant seats around.

"We totally understand that we can't hold the airline responsible for the poor lady's death, but surely after that there has to be a protocol to look after the customers on board," Ms Colin said.

Also Read | Alien Invasion To Civil War: Self-Proclaimed Time Traveller Sparks Frenzy With 2025 Doomsday Predictions

Further, he told the outlet that once the plane landed, passengers were asked to stay put while medical staff and police came on board. Ambulance officers then started pulling blankets off the woman and he saw her face, he recalled. "I can't believe they told us to stay," he said, adding that he thought they would have let the passengers leave before medical staff arrived.

"They have a duty of care towards their customers as well as their staff. We should be contacted to make sure, do you need some support, do you need some counseling?" Mr Ring added, expressing frustration at the airline for not offering more support.

Qatar Airways had apologised in a previous statement for "any inconvenience or distress this incident may have caused". "First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the passenger who sadly passed away on board our flight," it said.