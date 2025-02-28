Alien Invasion To Civil War: Self-Proclaimed Time Traveller Sparks Frenzy With 2025 Doomsday Predictions

A man claiming to be a time traveller has sparked intrigue online with his alarming predictions for the year 2025. Elvis Thompson posted a video on Instagram on January 1, outlining five specific dates on which he believes major catastrophic events will occur. His claims have since gone viral, drawing millions of views and a flurry of reactions. His predictions include a devastating tornado in Oklahoma, an American civil war, discovery of a colossal sea creature, arrival of an alien named Champion and a massive storm in America.

In the video, Mr Thompson, who claims to have travelled to the future, predicted that on April 6, a tornado measuring 24 kilometers wide with wind speeds of 1,046 kilometers per hour will devastate Oklahoma, US. He further predicted that on May 27, a second civil war will break out in the United States, resulting in secession of Texas and sparking a global conflict involving nuclear weapons, ultimately leaving America in ruins.

Mr Thompson also predicted that on September 1, an alien named Champion will transport 12,000 humans to another inhabited planet for their safety. He also warned of hostile aliens with intentions to harm Earth.

Then, Mr Thomson predicted a massive storm will batter the east coast of America on September 19. Lastly, he claimed that on November 3, a colossal sea creature, six times the size of a blue whale and named Serene Crown, will be discovered in the Pacific Ocean.

Since being shared, Mr Thompson's video has garnered more than 26 million views. In the comments section, while some viewers express scepticism, others jokingly commented that the self-proclaimed time traveller should have obtained next week's lottery numbers while in the future.

"You went to the future got all this info, but couldn't come back with next week's lottery numbers?? Man cut the bull," jokingly wrote one user. "I'm gonna save this video and if even one of these are wrong I'm gonna sue you in a court of law," commented another.

"Sorry, you lost all credibility when you said , 'We've become too advanced'" wrote a third user. "So if WW3 breaks out and nukes are used....... Then how are you from the future? Everyone would be dead if nukes are used," remarked another.