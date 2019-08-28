PV Sindhu's Workout Video Leaves Anand Mahindra 'Exhausted'

PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the Badminton World Championships on Sunday.

There's no mystery about why PV Sindhu is a world champion in badminton, industrialist Anand Mahindra has figured after watching a video of her training. After the ace shuttler become first Indian shuttler to win the World Championship on Sunday, Mr Mahindra tweeted that he is "exhausted" after watching a video of her training.

"Brutal. I'm exhausted just watching this. But now there's no mystery about why she's the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top...," Anand Mahindra tweeted along with a video of PV Sindhu's training at the Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad where she trained while preparing for the World Championship.

Brutal. I'm exhausted just watching this. But now there's no mystery about why she's the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top... pic.twitter.com/EYPp677AjU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2019

After returning home, the 24-year-old said that she had been preparing for long and thanked her parents, coaches, and trainer for the victory. "Had been preparing for it for so long. Finally, the wait ended. It wouldn't have been possible without the support of my parents, my coaches and my trainer (Srikanth Verma). And most importantly, I would like to thank my sponsors and all my fans who have supported me all along. Finally world champion 2019," she said.

PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 to win a gold medal in the World Championships 2019. She completely took control of the match from the opening game where she went on to score eight consecutive points. In the second game, she continued on the momentum and won the match with ease.

PV Sindhu, who got a grand welcome when she landed in Delhi on Monday night, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday. Calling her "India's pride", PM Modi wished her luck for her future endeavours.

